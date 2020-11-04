Hello Beijing! Pakistan makes first-ever 5G video call to China
Web Desk
07:55 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Hello Beijing! Pakistan makes first-ever 5G video call to China
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday inched one step closer to launch fastest 5G technology for cellular phone users as Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Amin ul Haque made the country’s first ever 5G experimental video call to China. 

The experiment, which was conducted at an event held by Zong, remained successful as the minister held conversation with Beijing people on the call. 

A tweet shared by the ministry says, “The First ever fastest 5-G video call experiment has been carried out successfully in Pakistan. Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication @SyedAminulHaque using #Zong4G made a 5G video call to Beijing today”.

In January this year, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued 5G test licences to two telecom operators – Jazz and Zong – with a validity of six months. 

