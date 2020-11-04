Ex-aide of Sindh CM survives assassination bid
08:24 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Share
SUKKUR – Some unidentified attackers on Wednesday attempted a life attack on former special assistant to chief minister Sindh, Khadim Aradin, who luckily managed to survive.
In the incidents, his three security guards of Aradin were injured and they were shifted to the Khairpur Civil Hospital.
The Khairpur police termed the attack a result of an enmity. Back in August 2013, the son of Khadim Aradin was killed in an ambush in Nara town of Khairpur.
- US Election Results 2020 Live: Biden vs Trump – No winner yet!11:38 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Security guard kills bank manager over alleged blasphemy in ...10:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Turkey fines Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others for breaching new ...09:54 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- SBA chairman receives Swedish ambassador, discusses cultural ...09:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- SIBF 2020 social media workshop offers key tips on safe e-browsing09:42 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Bollywood just released a remake of Junoon's 'Sayonee' and Pakistanis are furious
03:08 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- David and Victoria Beckham sign $20.6 million Netflix deal02:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak shares health update after testing positive ...01:58 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes first Pakistani to cross 5 million ...01:27 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020