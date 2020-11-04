Ex-aide of Sindh CM survives assassination bid

SUKKUR – Some unidentified attackers on Wednesday attempted a life attack on former special assistant to chief minister Sindh, Khadim Aradin, who luckily managed to survive.

In the incidents, his three security guards of Aradin were injured and they were shifted to the Khairpur Civil Hospital.

The Khairpur police termed the attack a result of an enmity. Back in August 2013, the son of Khadim Aradin was killed in an ambush in Nara town of Khairpur.