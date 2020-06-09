NAB initiates inquiries against PM's special aide, ex-health minister

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog on Tuesday approved inquiries against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, former health minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani, and officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Capital Development Authority.

A meeting of the executive board chaired by National Accountability Bureau chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal held earlier today approved the three inquiries, according to a NAB statement.

Dr Mirza, who is leading the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, faces the NAB inquiry over complaints against him. He was appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on 23 April 2019.

Recently, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also initiated an action on a complaint of the Young Pharmacists Association, accusing Dr Mirza of smuggling face masks in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) deputy director Ghazanfar Ali.

On the other hand, Aamir Mehmood Kiani faces allegations of illegally bumping up the prices of medicines. He was removed as the health minister back in April 2019 during a major Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Imran Khan almost nine months of holding the post.

Details of the inquiries against the officials of PCAA and CDA remain unclear.