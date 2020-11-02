Mehwish Hayat is happy to see Pakistan's women football team return to the field
Share
It’s true when they say that ‘empowered women, empower women.’
After a break of seven long years, the Pakistani women’s football team is back in the field and Mehwish Hayat is super excited for their return.
Re-tweeting a video shared by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) featuring its women football team, the starlet congratulated them and said, "A new era of Pakistani football has begun."
This is so refreshing to see both for sport and women in our country.— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 29, 2020
I wish the team all the best and am sure that they will make us proud! 💕 Small steps but in the right direction - to regaining our former glory in sports of days gone by . ⚽️🇵🇰#PakistanZindabad https://t.co/bRMcJGAOJN
“I wish the team all the best and am sure that they will make us proud!" continued Hayat.
"Small steps, but in the right direction, will help regain our former glory in sports of days gone by. #Pakistanzindabad!” she concluded.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Landlord allegedly set children on fire in Punjab11:10 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
-
- Maryam Nawaz to visit GB to start week-long election campaign10:39 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
-
- In surge, Pakistan reports 12 more deaths, 1,123 Covid-19 cases10:10 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020