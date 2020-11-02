Maryam Nawaz to visit GB to start week-long election campaign

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz is set to launch their political campaign ahead of Gilgit-Baltistan elections from November 4.

Maryam is expected to address some 26 public meetings and local gathering in GB.

PML-N senior leaders including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Pervez Rashid, Senator Asif Saeed Kirmani, Marriyyum Aurangzeb, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ataullah Tarar and Engineer Ameer Muqam Khan will also join party campaign.

President of PML-N GB region and former chief minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman will be hosting the PML-N leaders.

Elections for the Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) would be held on November 15.

In sharp contrast to the PML-N, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been running a full-throttled election campaign in the area for the past week and will stay in GB for another two weeks.

PM Imran Khan also addressed from Independence parade on Sunday.