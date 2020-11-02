Landlord allegedly set children on fire in Punjab
Share
LAHORE – A man and his son allegedly set two children ablaze in Sahiwal to take revenge on Sunday.
As per the details, five-year-old Abdur Rehman and his younger sister Nimra severely burned after landlord Javed and his son allegedly threw petrol on them and set them on fire over a financial dispute with their father. The suspects fled after the incident.
The locals intervened into the incident and doused the fire to rescue the children. The injured children were taken to the hospital by people of the locality.
Father of the injured children said Javed and his son set his children on fire because they had enmity with him.
He said that police were not registering a case against the influential accused.
-
-
- Maryam Nawaz to visit GB to start week-long election campaign10:39 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
-
- In surge, Pakistan reports 12 more deaths, 1,123 Covid-19 cases10:10 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
-
- Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-1902:19 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020