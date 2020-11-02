Landlord allegedly set children on fire in Punjab
Web Desk
11:10 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
Landlord allegedly set children on fire in Punjab
Share

LAHORE – A man and his son allegedly set two children ablaze in Sahiwal to take revenge on Sunday.

As per the details, five-year-old Abdur Rehman and his younger sister Nimra severely burned after landlord Javed and his son allegedly threw petrol on them and set them on fire over a financial dispute with their father. The suspects fled after the incident.

The locals intervened into the incident and doused the fire to rescue the children. The injured children were taken to the hospital by people of the locality.

Father of the injured children said Javed and his son set his children on fire because they had enmity with him.

He said that police were not registering a case against the influential accused.

 

More From This Category
Landlord allegedly set children on fire in Punjab
11:10 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
Maryam Nawaz to visit GB to start week-long ...
10:39 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
In surge, Pakistan reports 12 more deaths, 1,123 ...
10:10 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
FIA busts Karachi gang involved in online car ...
09:47 AM | 2 Nov, 2020
FO trashes irresponsible, unwarranted Indian ...
10:17 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
Two children burnt by landlord in Sahiwal
10:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed enjoys her day at the shooting range with Umair Jaswal
10:58 AM | 2 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr