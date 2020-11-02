SHC directs police to recover Arzoo within 3 days

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court today (Monday) has ordered the authorities to recover allegedly converted Christian girl Arzoo and send her to a shelter home.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari confirmed the development. Taking it to social site Twitter she said, she further said, “Next hearing fixed for Thursday morning. My lawyer has informed the court that an intervener will be filed on my behalf.”

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahhab also confirmed the development in a tweet on Monday.

His lawyer and social activist, Jibran Nasir, said out that Arzoo was only 13 years old and the provisions of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013, had been incorporated by the police.

Police was specifically entrusted with "providing protection" to #Arzoo by High Court in last order on 27th Oct and today it told Court it doesn't even know whereabouts of Arzoo and her alleged husband/abductor. Now with orders for her recovery we ask Sindh Police #ArzooKahanHai? https://t.co/J4aXot4uiA — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) November 2, 2020

The incident of the alleged abduction of Arzoo has sparked protests from human rights groups against her alleged forced conversion and underage marriage with a Muslim man.

Arzoo’z father had earlier pleaded the court to send her to a shelter home instead of sending her with her alleged husband. Father claimed she was not safe with him.