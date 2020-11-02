Money laundering case: Court to indict Shahbaz Sharif, others on November 11
Web Desk
01:07 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Money laundering case: Court to indict Shahbaz Sharif, others on November 11
Share

LAHORE – Accountability court in Lahore has decided to indict PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family members in a money laundering case on November 11.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were taken to the court in an armoured vehicle.

During the hearing, the judge asked about the representative of the home secretary over which, the prosecutor said that no one has appeared from the side of the home secretary so far.

Judge asked about the representative of the home secretary, the prosecutor said that no one has appeared from the side of the home secretary so far.

The judge has adjourned the hearing till November 11.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also arrived at the court and met Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to discuss political affairs.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on September 28 had arrested the leader of the opposition in the money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.

Money laundering case: Court sends Shehbaz Sharif ... 12:36 PM | 20 Oct, 2020

LAHORE - An accountability court has sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader in the National ...

More From This Category
CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid ...
09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed ...
11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
PM Imran vows to end class-based division in ...
11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Govt going to close schools again amid second ...
10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
US presidential election enters final sprint as ...
09:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab ...
07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad
05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr