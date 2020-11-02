Money laundering case: Court to indict Shahbaz Sharif, others on November 11
LAHORE – Accountability court in Lahore has decided to indict PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family members in a money laundering case on November 11.
Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were taken to the court in an armoured vehicle.
During the hearing, the judge asked about the representative of the home secretary over which, the prosecutor said that no one has appeared from the side of the home secretary so far.
The judge has adjourned the hearing till November 11.
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also arrived at the court and met Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to discuss political affairs.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on September 28 had arrested the leader of the opposition in the money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.
LAHORE - An accountability court has sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader in the National ...
