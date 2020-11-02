Maya Ali pens heartfelt note on father's fourth death anniversary

01:11 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Maya Ali pens heartfelt note on father's fourth death anniversary
Share

LAHORE- Maya Ali has always openly talked about how much she misses her late father everyday.

And on his fourth death anniversary on November 1, the actor took to Instagram to share a nostalgic photograph of her father and penned down an emotional note for him.

"It’s been four years since you left us. People say time is a great healer but the reality is not the same always. I miss you baba jan on every small moment, with each passing day, whenever there is an up and down. You’re in my prayers, in my thoughts and you always will be," the 'Parey Hut Love' actor said.

She also advised her followers to never miss out on spending quality time with their parents. "I have always said this, and I am still saying and I always will, please spend as much time as possible with your parents. Once they are gone they won’t come back. Please recite Surah Fateha for my baba," she concluded. 

On the work front, Ali was last seen in 'Parey Hut Love' opposite Shehryar Munawar. Now, the starlet is all set to star in veteran director Shoaib Mansoor's next film. She will also make a comeback on television with the upcoming serial 'Pehli Si Mohabbat'.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Ameer Gillani tests positive for COVID-19
10:07 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad
05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree ...
04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family ...
02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Spooky and Glam: Sharmila Farooqi slays a classic ...
02:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Imran Abbas and Urwa Hocane all set to star in ...
01:45 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ameer Gillani tests positive for COVID-19
10:07 AM | 3 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr