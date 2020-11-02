Imran Abbas and Urwa Hocane all set to star in drama serial ‘Amanat’

LAHORE- Isn't it amazing when you see some of your favourite stars on the screen together! Well, here's some good news for Imran Abbas and Urwa Hoccane fans.

The two are gearing up for a brand new project together! Abbas and Hoccane have been roped in for a romantic drama, titled 'Amanat'.

Produced by Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed, the upcoming venture also stars Saboor Aly, Asad Siddiqui, Saba Hameed, Gohar Rasheed, and Haroon Shahid.

Urwa Hoccane is currently winning hearts with her incredible performance in 'Mushk'. Other cast members of the serial include Imran Ashraf and Momal Ahmed. On the other hand, Imran was last seen in 'Jo Tu Chahey' opposite Alizeh Shah in 2019.

