Resolution seeking disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq submitted in Punjab Assembly
Share
LAHORE – A resolution condemning PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq statement on Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was submitted to the Punjab Assembly secretariat.
The resolution was presented by PTI MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema that alleges Ayaz Sadiq made the statement to please ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Sadiq not only addressed against the Pakistan Constitution but also distorted history by issuing remarks against Pakistan Army, it states.
Cheema asked for the preparation of a reference seeking disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq as a Member of Parliament. She also demanded action against the people standing with Sadiq statement.
Last week, the Pakistan Army had strongly reacted to the statement of the PML-N leader. DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar told a press conference that the Indian pilot captured after Indian defeat on February 27, 2019, was released as per the requirements of the Geneva Convention.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/29-Oct-2020/india-was-in-panic-pakistan-secured-clear-victory-on-feb-27-ispr
- CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid COVID-19 spike09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran vows to end class-based division in education sector11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Govt going to close schools again amid second Covid-19 wave? ...10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- US presidential election enters final sprint as Trump, Biden continue ...09:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Spooky and Glam: Sharmila Farooqi slays a classic Halloween look02:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020