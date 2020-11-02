Resolution seeking disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq submitted in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – A resolution condemning PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq statement on Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was submitted to the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

The resolution was presented by PTI MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema that alleges Ayaz Sadiq made the statement to please ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sadiq not only addressed against the Pakistan Constitution but also distorted history by issuing remarks against Pakistan Army, it states.

Cheema asked for the preparation of a reference seeking disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq as a Member of Parliament. She also demanded action against the people standing with Sadiq statement.

Last week, the Pakistan Army had strongly reacted to the statement of the PML-N leader. DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar told a press conference that the Indian pilot captured after Indian defeat on February 27, 2019, was released as per the requirements of the Geneva Convention.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/29-Oct-2020/india-was-in-panic-pakistan-secured-clear-victory-on-feb-27-ispr