02:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Spooky and Glam: Sharmila Farooqi slays a classic Halloween look
LAHORE- The ongoing global pandemic and social distancing may have forced some people to stay in for Halloween, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating the occasion with over-the-top costumes.

 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi really stepped it up with her costume and got extra creative with a skeleton look for the occasion.

Sharmilla took to Instagram to share a look, equally glam and spook, as she posed with an axe in her hand. She truly is giving is everyone major costume inspiration this year.

Appreciating the makeup artists unmatched skills, Farooqi said, "Stunning makeover for Halloween by the ever so talented @inkedbymgh! The precision, detailing, and strokes were simply Woah! Here’s an 18-year-old upcoming artist everyone must watch out for!"

