IHC directs federal govt to response on Roosevelt Hotel closure
Web Desk
03:11 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
IHC directs federal govt to response on Roosevelt Hotel closure
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Monday directed the federal government to submit its response regarding policies on the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.

Justice Aamir Farooq presided the plea against the closure of PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel.

During the hearing, Advocate Tariq Asad states that the government considers transforming the hotel into apartments and offices. Roosevelt Hotel has its traditional importance and the transformation will cost more to the government, he added.

Asad also mentioned that US President Donald Trump has also shown his interest in buying the hotel.

The court also directed the assistant attorney general to appraise the court on the policy matter of the hotel and adjourned the hearing for one week.

Later, the hearing was adjourned for a week.

Last month, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had disproved reports circulating in certain quarters regarding the sale of PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Oct-2020/nab-takes-notice-of-reports-about-closure-of-pia-s-roosevelt-hotel-in-nyc

More From This Category
CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid ...
09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed ...
11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
PM Imran vows to end class-based division in ...
11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Govt going to close schools again amid second ...
10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab ...
07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Nusrat Shehbaz Sharif be declared proclaimed ...
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad
05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr