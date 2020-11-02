Federal govt mulls Islamabad-Murree Electric Train: Fawad Ch
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Chaudhary announced that a plan to launch an electric train from Islamabad Airport to Murree is in the works.
Islamabad will be the first city to benefit from this environment-friendly mode of transport by December this year, he said.
Chaudhary in his recent tweet states that the next major plan is to launch an electric automatic train from Islamabad Airport to Murree.
اسلام آبد میں 38 الیکٹرک بسوں کا منصوبہ اب EOI کی سطح پر آچکا ہے، اگلا اہم منصوبہ انشاللہ اسلام آباد ائرپورٹ سے مری تک الیکٹرک آٹومیٹک ٹرین کا ہے جس کی اسٹڈی شروع ہو گئ ہے اور پلاننگ منسٹری سے اس ضمن میں میٹنگ بھی ہو چکی ہے، انشاللہ اس پراجیکٹ سے سیاحت اور سفر کامنظر بدل جائیگا https://t.co/61iZjK69TV— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 2, 2020
A preliminary study on this project has already started and a meeting was conducted with the Planning Ministry to discuss the potential of this project.
“This project will transform the landscape of travel and tourism in Pakistan,” says Fawad Chaudhry.
He said the government has already installed an electric vehicle charging station in Islamabad. It plans on doing the same on motorways across the country over the next six months.
According to the Science Minister, Introduction of electric vehicles technology is to curb environmental pollution.
- Pakistan reports 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 ...10:34 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
-
- Vienna shooting leaves three dead including one attacker09:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid COVID-19 spike09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020