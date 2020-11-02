Federal govt mulls Islamabad-Murree Electric Train: Fawad Ch
Federal govt mulls Islamabad-Murree Electric Train: Fawad Ch
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Chaudhary announced that a plan to launch an electric train from Islamabad Airport to Murree is in the works.

Islamabad will be the first city to benefit from this environment-friendly mode of transport by December this year, he said.

Chaudhary in his recent tweet states that the next major plan is to launch an electric automatic train from Islamabad Airport to Murree.

A preliminary study on this project has already started and a meeting was conducted with the Planning Ministry to discuss the potential of this project.

“This project will transform the landscape of travel and tourism in Pakistan,” says Fawad Chaudhry.

He said the government has already installed an electric vehicle charging station in Islamabad. It plans on doing the same on motorways across the country over the next six months.

According to the Science Minister, Introduction of electric vehicles technology is to curb environmental pollution.

