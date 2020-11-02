Pakistan Open Market Gold and Silver Rates - November 12, 2020 at 04 PM
04:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI - One Tola of 24-Karat Gold was sold at PKR 111,655 on Thursday. With the opening of the bullion market, the price of the gold decreased by PKR100 during yesterday's trading.
Source: All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (last update 04:00PM).
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Lahore
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Quetta
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Attock
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Multan
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Rawalpindi
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Sarghoda
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,655
|PKR 1,236
- Nawaz Sharif 'committed high treason by targeting military at India's ...01:31 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates speak about Pakistan’s COVID-19 response and ...12:52 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Top Pakistani leadership saddened over Justice Waqar Seth's death ...12:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
-
- PHC Chief Justice Waqar Seth dies of COVID-1911:12 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after 'fake leaked video' ...04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse in Pakistan03:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime Sultan in latest pictures03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
-
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020