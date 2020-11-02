Pakistan Open Market Gold and Silver Rates - November 12, 2020 at 04 PM
04:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Pakistan Open Market Gold and Silver Rates - November 12, 2020 at 04 PM
KARACHI - One Tola of 24-Karat Gold was sold at PKR 111,655 on Thursday. With the opening of the bullion market, the price of the gold decreased by PKR100 during yesterday's trading.

Source: All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (last update 04:00PM).

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Lahore PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Islamabad PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Peshawar PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Quetta PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Attock PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Bahawalpur PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Chakwal PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Faisalabad PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Gujranwala PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Gujrat PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Hyderabad PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Jehlum PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Mirpur PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Multan PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Nawabshah PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Nowshehra PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Rawalpindi PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Sarghoda PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236
Sialkot PKR 111,655 PKR 1,236

