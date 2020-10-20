Money laundering case: Court sends Shehbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand
Web Desk
12:36 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - An accountability court has sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand in the money laundering case.

During the hearing today, Sharif told the court that he has been in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) custody for 85 days and the NAB had only questioned him for 15 minutes, adding that he was asked questions repeatedly for whom he had answered.

While requesting physical remand of the PML-N leader, the bureau said that the investigations are not over yet and the PML-N leader was not cooperating.

However, the court rejected NAB's request and sent Sharif to Kot Lakhpat Jail on a 14-day remand.

