Girl ‘raped’ by four men in Sindh
12:39 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
KANDHKOT: A lady was allegedly gang-raped by four men in the Anaj Mandi area close to Kandhkot in the wee hours of Monday.
As per the Police officials, the victim had gone to the house of a man named Baqa, where the accused and his friends, namely Kishore, Ravi, and Amesh, had sexually assaulted her.
Stating she had been subjected to brutality and demands the authorities to register a case, launch an investigation, and arrest the culprits.
The police have registered the case and begun a probe into the incident. However, no arrests were made until the filing of this report.
