PM Imran Khan enjoyed PDM’s rallies, says Faisal Javed
Share
ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Javed in a video shared by him on Twitter said PTI government is not bothered by opposition flop programmes.
He said The PTI government is not affected by public rallies; in fact, we are enjoying them, our government isn't influenced by open meetings, we are appreciating them. PM Imran Khan is additionally appreciating these failure projects of the Opposition. PDM’s can hold as many rallies as they want, he added.
The senator made the statement while taking part in a discussion on the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government rallies in the Upper House of Parliament.
They all have joined hands against the PTI because they want only one thing from Imran Khan, and that is an NRO.PM Imran Khan has already made it clear to them that he will not give them an NRO "at any cost", he said.
Bashing at the opposition gathering, Senator claimed opposition is not holding public rallies for the public interest: they are out on the streets to save their corruption and looted money.
- Army Chief reiterates to enhance combat readiness to withstand ...11:49 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- No plan to impose governor rule in Sindh, says Imran Ismail10:50 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- ‘Samsung AI Forum 2020’ explores future of Artificial ...10:04 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Bank AL Habib declares Rs13.13 billion profit after tax09:48 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Woman gang-raped for ten days after lured to higher labour wages in ...09:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- 'Parwaz Hai Junoon' to commercially release in China in November01:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani to star in Shoaib Mansoor's upcoming film12:37 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Usman Mukhtar's ‘Bench’ screened at Cannes International ...12:07 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran and CM Buzdar irked over CCPO leaked call controversy02:51 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Twitter showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of China01:47 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- No, there is no 'Civil War' in Karachi; Indian fake news on Pakistan ...01:07 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Shehbaz Sharif 'be provided mattress, chair and home cooked food in ...11:59 AM | 22 Oct, 2020