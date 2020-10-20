US removes Sudan from State Sponsors of Terrorism list
Share
WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump has announced to remove Sudan from State Sponsors of Terrorism list.
In a tweet today, Donald Trump said the move comes as Sudan agreed to pay 335 million dollars compensation to US terror victims and their families.
GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020
“Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!”, the US President added.
The removal from list was top priority of Sudan's transitional government.
Being in the list had hampered all debt relief and financing to the country.
- Army Chief reiterates to enhance combat readiness to withstand ...11:49 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- No plan to impose governor rule in Sindh, says Imran Ismail10:50 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- ‘Samsung AI Forum 2020’ explores future of Artificial ...10:04 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Bank AL Habib declares Rs13.13 billion profit after tax09:48 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Woman gang-raped for ten days after lured to higher labour wages in ...09:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- 'Parwaz Hai Junoon' to commercially release in China in November01:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani to star in Shoaib Mansoor's upcoming film12:37 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Usman Mukhtar's ‘Bench’ screened at Cannes International ...12:07 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran and CM Buzdar irked over CCPO leaked call controversy02:51 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
-
- No, there is no 'Civil War' in Karachi; Indian fake news on Pakistan ...01:07 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Shehbaz Sharif 'be provided mattress, chair and home cooked food in ...11:59 AM | 22 Oct, 2020