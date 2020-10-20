US removes Sudan from State Sponsors of Terrorism list

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump has announced to remove Sudan from State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

In a tweet today, Donald Trump said the move comes as Sudan agreed to pay 335 million dollars compensation to US terror victims and their families.

“Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!”, the US President added.

The removal from list was top priority of Sudan's transitional government.

Being in the list had hampered all debt relief and financing to the country.