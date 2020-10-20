Hailey Baldwin got a new ring finger tattoo for Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin and Justin beiber are simply inseparable and here’s proof.
The model is madly in love with Beiber as she went ahead and got a new tattoo in honor of her husband.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGf9q04HBKx/?igshid=1nscvcl892kkk
It is a delicate cursive "J" with a glittering star on her left ring finger, that symbolises Bieber's relationship with her husband.
In September, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Bieber and Baldwin first got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and then held a big ceremony, surrounded by friends and family, in South Carolina a year later.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
