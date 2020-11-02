Justin Bieber opens up about being ‘suicidal’

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has opened up about dealing with suicidal ideation and his mental health struggles in a new documentary.

“There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent,” he said.

“I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.”

Beiber also talked about all the things that helped him recover and find peace.

"I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff," he said.

"I pray and meditate, things like that. I write music, listen to music. Music is very powerful; it can really help you when you're feeling low."

The ‘Sorry’ singer also urged his fans to get help if they are facing the same mental health challenges.

“I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”

Following the release of the documentary this week, Bieber took to Twitter to share that his mental health had improved.

The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy. #JBNextChapter out now on @youtube https://t.co/9ejWpaDY8n pic.twitter.com/3LzVILILXI — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 30, 2020

“The last 8 months have been a time for growth… happy and healthy,” he Tweeted.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!