COVID -19 — PM Imran appeals to Opposition for delaying rallies  

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has once asked the opposition parties to suspend their political public gathering in view of spiking cases of COVID-19.

The premier highlighted that Pakistan was in the grip of second wave of the pandemic, adding: “We need to battle with it as a nation”.

He said that numbers of patients are increasing in hospitals, adding that the medical facilities will soon fill if the positivity rate continues to increase in the country.

He said that 64 percent beds in Multan hospitals have been filled following the rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Urging opposition to avoid public gathering, he said that such events triggered the spread of the virus.

His appeal comes ahead of PDM’s upcoming public gathering in Lahore on December 13. Opposition is reluctant to delay the power show despite several warnings by the government.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the premier said that no one could hold public gatherings bigger than the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that opposition’s rallies could not harm the government.

He asked the opposition to delay their public gathering for two or three months instead of endangering public lives.