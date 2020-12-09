DJ Butt arrested in Lahore ahead of PDM rally (VIDEO)
Web Desk
02:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Asif Butt also known as DJ Butt has been arrested from Bank Square Market in Model Town area of Lahore ahead of PDM rally on Wednesday.

As per the details, a case has been registered at the Model Town Police Station in wake of violating the coronavirus SOPs.

A video clip of police action is making rounds on social media. He can be seen trying to restrain the police from arresting him and saying you cannot arrest me.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that said FIR will be lodged against the organizers of the rally. Pakistan Democratic Movement plans to hold its rally on December 13 in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that DJ Butt had been associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for a long time. After having some financial conflicts, he shifted towards PML-N.

