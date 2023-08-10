US State Dept clears the air on report claiming Washington’s role in Imran Khan’s ouster

WASHINGTON – United States has responded to a report of an international news outlet claiming that Washington played a role in the removal of former Pakistani prime minister from power weeks later.

A report by US news outlet, The Intercept, shared new revelations and triggered fresh debate what it said is about text of the cipher. It claimed that the United States objected to Imran Khan’s foreign policy regarding the Ukraine war.

The report prompted the response from top officials including Pakistan’s former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and US State Department spokesman Mathew Miller. In a recent presser, US spokesperson said the US has no role in conspiring against the former Pakistani premier.

Calling allegations leveled against Washington false, Miller refrained from sharing his views on the alleged cable, saying that we cannot discuss private conversations with the Pakistanis diplomats.

He however clarified saying that even if the comments in the so called cable were true as reported, they show Washington is expressing concern about Khan's policy choices rather than replacing the premier slot with another leader.

US state department spox also mentioned that a number of people have taken his previous statement out of context for political gains.

Last year in April, PTI chairman was voted out of office in a no-confidence motion tabled by ruling alliance members. The former cricket star then hits the streets leading his long march to capital.

In upcoming months, the PTI chief organized massive nationwide rallies, in which he confronted state institutions and the US for alleged conspiracy against his government.

Later, the leader known for populist politics was charged in over 150 cases including terrorism and blasphemy. He then faces disqualification Khan from a top electoral authority, and in November faces an alleged assassination attack.

Earlier this year, he was detained briefly but PTI chairman was again arrested in the corruption case and was sentenced to three years in prison.