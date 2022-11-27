40 Pakistani students score highest marks in the world in Cambridge exams

KARACHI – The Cambridge Assessment International Education has announced the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in Pakistan.

The winners had taken the exam in June 2022. In total, 277 students in Pakistan received 304 awards for exceptional performance in the examinations. Of these, 40 students attained the highest marks in the world and 43 students attained the highest marks in Pakistan in a single subject.

CAIE Country Director Uzma Yousuf said: “I am delighted to congratulate learners from Pakistan on their academic achievements. The awards reflect the talent and hard work of learners and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of both teachers and parents.”