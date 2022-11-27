Amar Khan dazzles on LSA 2022 red carpet
Share
With the most glamorous event of the year just around the corner, there's a slim chance any Lollywood diva would miss the chance to flaunt their beauty and charisma.
Ascending on earth in their heavenly gowns and statement jewellery pieces, Pakistani entertainment industry's ladies dazzled on the red carpet. However, one person left a mark on everyone.
Dressed in chic attire, Amar Khan swooned social media users with her sartorial choices. With a modern take on saari, Khan's cut-out sleeveless blouse in red-orange hued tones, the statement pallu, minimal makeup, pearl earrings, and a tight bun took the prize.
The Dum Mastam star wrote a lengthy note to express her gratitude for the event. Khan stated, "LSA is our Oscars!! As much as the night opens up our country’s Biggest stars, it also graciously makes space for the new ones with open arms. I've grown up watching this ceremony and it gives me an absolute pleasure to present and perform a tribute to the pioneer of pop Nazia hasan ji this year. This is 'my zara sa contribution to zara sa lux'.
"The Ghughi actress further wrote, "I was tremendously proud to share the stage where Stellar/Iconic women like Anjuman ji, Nazia hasan, Fifi haroon, Hadika kayani were acknowledged for their years of excellence.It definitely does not takes the sheen away if a few things were here and there. Coz Womanhood and femininity was the sparkling light reflecting the essence of this event which was beautifully conducted by @friehaaltaf and @fareshtehaslam."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Dil-e-Bereham, Dil-e-Gumshuda, Qayamat, Baddua and Daraar.
Amar Khan showcases killer dance moves in latest ... 10:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Lollywood diva Amar Khan's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
-
- 40 Pakistani students score highest marks in the world in Cambridge ...09:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Gen Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji ...09:29 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
-
-
- South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most Popular Female Star'08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Urwa Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt shimmer at LSA stage08:29 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022