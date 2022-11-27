Amar Khan dazzles on LSA 2022 red carpet

With the most glamorous event of the year just around the corner, there's a slim chance any Lollywood diva would miss the chance to flaunt their beauty and charisma.

Ascending on earth in their heavenly gowns and statement jewellery pieces, Pakistani entertainment industry's ladies dazzled on the red carpet. However, one person left a mark on everyone.      

Dressed in chic attire, Amar Khan swooned social media users with her sartorial choices. With a modern take on saari, Khan's cut-out sleeveless blouse in red-orange hued tones, the statement pallu, minimal makeup, pearl earrings, and a tight bun took the prize.     

The Dum Mastam star wrote a lengthy note to express her gratitude for the event. Khan stated, "LSA is our Oscars!! As much as the night opens up our country’s Biggest stars, it also graciously makes space for the new ones with open arms. I've grown up watching this ceremony and it gives me an absolute pleasure to present and perform a tribute to the pioneer of pop Nazia hasan ji this year. This is 'my zara sa contribution to zara sa lux'.

"The Ghughi actress further wrote, "I was tremendously proud to share the stage where Stellar/Iconic women like Anjuman ji, Nazia hasan, Fifi haroon, Hadika kayani were acknowledged for their years of excellence.It definitely does not takes the sheen away if a few things were here and there. Coz Womanhood and femininity was the sparkling light reflecting the essence of this event which was beautifully conducted by @friehaaltaf and @fareshtehaslam."

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Dil-e-Bereham, Dil-e-Gumshuda, Qayamat, Baddua and Daraar.

