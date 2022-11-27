Is Hira Mani copying Kareena Kapoor in her latest yoga video?
The queen of controversy, Hira Mani, is back in town to make her fans and followers talk about her unusual antics and eyebrow-raising statements.
But this time the 33-year-old diva has something new up her sleeve. Mani, who is a huge Bollywood fan, has shown once again utter enthusiasm to become one of the B-town hotties.
For starters, the Preet Na Kariyo Koi star has been influenced by many of her industry peers and Bollywood divas but Mani's love for Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo of Bollywood has its own league.
Mani recently shared an Instagram reel showing off her yoga skills to inspire her millions of fans yet netizens have found an uncanny resemblance between the divas and their lifestyles.
Social media users criticised the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress for copying Kapoor.
Despite the flak, Mani is going strong and doesn't respond to the critics.
On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.
