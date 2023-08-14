Anoushay Ashraf opens up about being sexual harassed in childhood

Model, actress, and radio host (RJ) Anoushay Ashraf has revealed that even when she entered the entertainment industry, women from non-filmy backgrounds or the middle class were systematically harassed.

Anoushay Ashraf openly discusses issues such as harassment of women, incidents of rape, and domestic violence. She has also tweeted about her own experiences of being harassed in the past.

In an interview, she disclosed that witnessing incidents of sexual harassment faced by other women made her realise that she too had experienced similar events. At the beginning of her career, she didn’t understand the meaning of the “Me Too” movement, but when women began using the movement to talk about their experiences of harassment, she comprehended its significance.

According to Anoushay Ashraf, the “Me Too” movement and the feminist movement are essentially women’s voices that shed light on injustices they face. She stated that when women began openly discussing incidents of sexual harassment, she realised that she had also experienced such events, including incidents of sexual harassment in her childhood.

Anoushay Ashraf did not provide further details about the incidents of harassment she faced in her childhood. She also mentioned that such incidents are nearly universal for every woman or girl.

The actress also revealed that upon entering the showbiz industry, she witnessed the harassment of many women. She observed harassment of women from average or lower-class backgrounds.

Anoushay Ashraf highlighted that in the past, women working in showbiz were subjected to harassment, including being stopped and harassed on the streets, but now, with the advent of social media, they face criticism online. Reflecting on the past, she recounted that women from non-filmy or average and poor backgrounds were harassed, exploited, and paid less.

Although Anoushay Ashraf spoke about women’s sexual harassment in the showbiz industry, she did not mention any specific names and did not reveal the identities of those who harassed her.