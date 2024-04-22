Search

Gold & Silver

Gold prices see whooping dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

07:52 PM | 22 Apr, 2024
Gold prices see whooping dip in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold price registered significant decrease in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday after they surged to record-breaking high over the weekend. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association the price of per tola gold dipped by Rs3,500 to settle at Rs248,700. 

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs3,021 to close at Rs203,220 in Pakistan. 

Gold also lost its shine in the international market where price of per ounce gold plunged by $30 to settle at $2,381.

Meanwhile, the silver prices declined by Rs30 to settle at Rs2,750 per tola while price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,357.88 after a decrease of Rs25.72.

On Saturday, the per tola price closed at Rs252,200. The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,286 to reach Rs216, 221 in local market.

PSX starts week with over 700 points hike, crosses 71000 mark

07:52 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see whooping dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

07:52 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see whooping dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

