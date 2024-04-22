Gold prices see whooping dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold price registered significant decrease in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday after they surged to record-breaking high over the weekend.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association the price of per tola gold dipped by Rs3,500 to settle at Rs248,700.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs3,021 to close at Rs203,220 in Pakistan.
Gold also lost its shine in the international market where price of per ounce gold plunged by $30 to settle at $2,381.
Meanwhile, the silver prices declined by Rs30 to settle at Rs2,750 per tola while price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,357.88 after a decrease of Rs25.72.
On Saturday, the per tola price closed at Rs252,200. The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,286 to reach Rs216, 221 in local market.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
