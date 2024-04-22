Gold prices see whooping dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold price registered significant decrease in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday after they surged to record-breaking high over the weekend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association the price of per tola gold dipped by Rs3,500 to settle at Rs248,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs3,021 to close at Rs203,220 in Pakistan.

Gold also lost its shine in the international market where price of per ounce gold plunged by $30 to settle at $2,381.

Meanwhile, the silver prices declined by Rs30 to settle at Rs2,750 per tola while price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,357.88 after a decrease of Rs25.72.

On Saturday, the per tola price closed at Rs252,200. The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,286 to reach Rs216, 221 in local market.