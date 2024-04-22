Philippines signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: Details inside

MANILA - The Philippines and Qatar signed an agreement on the visa exemption for some of the citizens to cement ties and facilitate travel.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a visa exemption agreement on Monday that would help citizens from both countries.

An official press release issued by the President's office of the Philippines states that through the agreement, the two nations seek to facilitate the travel of the parties’ nationals who are on official missions for their respective governments, respectful of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.

The agreement covers valid diplomatic and official passports for the Philippines, while those covered for Qatar will be valid diplomatic and special passports.

“Nationals of either party who are holders of valid passport types mentioned in Article 1 of this Agreement are exempted from the obligation to obtain visas for entry and stay in the territory of the other party, for a stay of 30 days,” the agreement read.

The discussions took place at the Malacanang Palace in Manila and the visa-free agreement is sure to benefit thousands of citizens who otherwise had to go through routine procedures.

