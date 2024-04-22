Nawaz Sharif to undergo medical checkup in China instead of London?

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to embark on a five-day trip to China starting Monday for personal reasons, as per media reports.
The news comes days after the media reports suggested Nawaz Sharif was planning to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah before the Eid-ul-Fitr.
Nawaz Sharif's visit primarily revolves around a personal medical checkup. Additionally, he intends to have discussions regarding development projects in Punjab during his stay.
The former Prime Minister is also slated to meet representatives of Chinese corporations during his time in China. Accompanying him on this journey is Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
Further details about the PML-N delegation's itinerary remain undisclosed.
This excursion marks Nawaz Sharif's inaugural international trip since his return to Pakistan in 2023, following a four-year self-imposed exile in London.
Initially permitted to travel abroad for medical treatment by the Lahore High Court in November 2019, Nawaz Sharif underwent treatment in the UK before returning to Pakistan.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.