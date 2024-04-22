Nawaz Sharif to undergo medical checkup in China instead of London?

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to embark on a five-day trip to China starting Monday for personal reasons, as per media reports.

The news comes days after the media reports suggested Nawaz Sharif was planning to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Nawaz Sharif's visit primarily revolves around a personal medical checkup. Additionally, he intends to have discussions regarding development projects in Punjab during his stay.

The former Prime Minister is also slated to meet representatives of Chinese corporations during his time in China. Accompanying him on this journey is Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Further details about the PML-N delegation's itinerary remain undisclosed.

This excursion marks Nawaz Sharif's inaugural international trip since his return to Pakistan in 2023, following a four-year self-imposed exile in London.

Initially permitted to travel abroad for medical treatment by the Lahore High Court in November 2019, Nawaz Sharif underwent treatment in the UK before returning to Pakistan.