First Iran group leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah after 9 years

TEHRAN – The first group of Iranian pilgrims in nine years traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah, according to Iran's state news agency, marking a significant step in the improved relations between the two Middle Eastern nations.

Saudi Ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, was present at Tehran's main airport to bid farewell to the 85 pilgrims.

Iranian media reported in December that Saudi Arabia had removed restrictions on Iranians wishing to perform Umrah, but flights were postponed until now due to what Tehran described as "technical issues."

In March 2023, China facilitated an agreement in which Iran and Saudi Arabia reestablished full diplomatic relations, which had been severed since 2016 due to Riyadh's execution of a Shia cleric and the subsequent attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Before relations were restored, Iranians were limited to performing the Hajj pilgrimage, which is a religious obligation for Muslims and is expected to be carried out once in their lifetime.