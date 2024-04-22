First Iran group leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah after 9 years

TEHRAN – The first group of Iranian pilgrims in nine years traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah, according to Iran's state news agency, marking a significant step in the improved relations between the two Middle Eastern nations.
Saudi Ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, was present at Tehran's main airport to bid farewell to the 85 pilgrims.
Iranian media reported in December that Saudi Arabia had removed restrictions on Iranians wishing to perform Umrah, but flights were postponed until now due to what Tehran described as "technical issues."
In March 2023, China facilitated an agreement in which Iran and Saudi Arabia reestablished full diplomatic relations, which had been severed since 2016 due to Riyadh's execution of a Shia cleric and the subsequent attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran.
Before relations were restored, Iranians were limited to performing the Hajj pilgrimage, which is a religious obligation for Muslims and is expected to be carried out once in their lifetime.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
