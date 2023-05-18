SC orders release of 'Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek' chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday released "Gwadar’s Haq do Tehreek" (HDT) chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, around four months after the defiant leader was arrested over the killing of a policeman.
The country’s top court however released the leader against surety bonds of Rs0.3 million. The apex court judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case and approved his bail plea.
Earlier in January this year, Balochistan police held the local leader of the Jamaat-i-Islami from outside a court in the port city along with three other men amid riots in the country’s sparsely populated region.
The development comes as Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq penned a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and urged the top judicial members to provide justice to all people including Hidayatur Rehman.
Hidayat rises from oblivion, as he belonged to a remote town known as Surbandar. He rose to fame as several Baloch leaders follow him, as Maulana remained vocal about the key issues.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
