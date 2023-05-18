SC orders release of 'Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek' chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday released "Gwadar’s Haq do Tehreek" (HDT) chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, around four months after the defiant leader was arrested over the killing of a policeman.

The country’s top court however released the leader against surety bonds of Rs0.3 million. The apex court judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case and approved his bail plea.

Earlier in January this year, Balochistan police held the local leader of the Jamaat-i-Islami from outside a court in the port city along with three other men amid riots in the country’s sparsely populated region.

The development comes as Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq penned a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and urged the top judicial members to provide justice to all people including Hidayatur Rehman.

Hidayat rises from oblivion, as he belonged to a remote town known as Surbandar. He rose to fame as several Baloch leaders follow him, as Maulana remained vocal about the key issues.