Another police operation likely at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence as deadline ends

LAHORE – Police in provincial capital are likely to launch a grand crackdown at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence to apprehend 30-40 rioters who according to interim government are hiding there.
On Wednesday, the caretaker provincial government gave an ultimatum to Imran Khan-led party to hand over 'militants' residing in Zaman Park before 2pm today but the deadline ends, and now cops have sealed all roads leading towards Imran Khan’s residence and a heavy contingent of anti-riots force is in the area, checking each person at entry and exit points.
Reports in local media suggest that law enforcers are likely to conduct a grand operation to arrest the militants allegedly taking refuge at PTI chief’s residence.
Imran Khan fears arrest amid heavy deployment at Zaman Park
Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), shared his concerns on Wednesday about heavy police deployment at his Lahore's Zaman Park residence.
''Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has [sic] surrounded my house,'' the PTI chief tweeted.
Khan was detained on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, the day that the nation experienced deadly riots, but a judge later granted him bail.
More to follow...
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.