Another police operation likely at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence as deadline ends

LAHORE – Police in provincial capital are likely to launch a grand crackdown at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence to apprehend 30-40 rioters who according to interim government are hiding there.

On Wednesday, the caretaker provincial government gave an ultimatum to Imran Khan-led party to hand over 'militants' residing in Zaman Park before 2pm today but the deadline ends, and now cops have sealed all roads leading towards Imran Khan’s residence and a heavy contingent of anti-riots force is in the area, checking each person at entry and exit points.

Reports in local media suggest that law enforcers are likely to conduct a grand operation to arrest the militants allegedly taking refuge at PTI chief’s residence.

Imran Khan fears arrest amid heavy deployment at Zaman Park

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), shared his concerns on Wednesday about heavy police deployment at his Lahore's Zaman Park residence.

''Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has [sic] surrounded my house,'' the PTI chief tweeted.

Khan was detained on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, the day that the nation experienced deadly riots, but a judge later granted him bail.

