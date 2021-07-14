PBC suspends licence of PM's nephew over alleged attack on Bugti's widow

LAHORE – The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Tuesday suspended the practicing licence of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew and human rights activist Hassan Niazi for allegedly attacking the widow of the former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti along with his lawyer.

Reports in local media suggest that the PBC vice-chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan issued a notice to Niazi for July 17 which stated that the complaint needs consideration.

A notification issued in this regard cited “Keeping in view of serious allegations leveled against the respondent, the license to practice as an advocate of Hassaan Khan Niazi is hereby suspended meanwhile the matter is referred to the executive committee of the bar”.

Earlier, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, the lawyer of Shahzadi Nargis, approached a committee and alleged that PM’s nephew along with his accomplices subjected him and his client to torture.

Meanwhile, law enforcers had also booked Niazi along with four unidentified persons on the complaint of Bugti’s widow. The complainant alleged that Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life.

She also requested LEA’s for getting security, saying she felt insecure because the accused has a history of being involved in a number of violent acts including an attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

On the other hand, Niazi termed the whole incident baseless. Authorities should check the CCTV footage, he offered.