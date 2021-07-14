Another victim comes forward with harassment allegations against Usman Mirza

LAHORE – Another woman accused Usman Mirza of sexual harassment and blackmailing, the second person to come forward with serious allegations against Autoland co-owner in recent days.

A Rawalpindi woman, while speaking with a private news channel, told that the accused texted me my home address and personal contact number on social media and he had been harassing me for quite some time, she alleged.

The woman added that the Islamabad-based real-estate owner told her that he had all her personal information and had threatened to come to her place if she refused the friend's proposal.

She further revealed that she earlier lodged a complaint with the FIA's Cyber Crime Cell, Rawalpindi against Mirza, but no action was taken on her complaint.

On June 08, federal law enforcers claimed to apprehend Mirza, who was seen assaulting, stripping naked a couple that sparked outrage on social media.

Usman Mirza arrested for assaulting, stripping ... 12:30 PM | 7 Jul, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Police in the federal capital Tuesday claimed to apprehend the culprit, Usman Mirza, who was seen ...

Meanwhile, Mirza and his accomplices have been remanded in police custody for four more days to complete the interrogation as the investigation has been widened in the case.

Additional sections, including those of rape and extortion, have been added to the FIR against the suspects on Monday after the couple recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Police also revealed that the suspects extorted Rs1.3 million by blackmailing the women.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of a social media video of a couple being harassed. The disturbing video kicked up outrage on social media with #ArrestUsmanMirza becoming one of the top trends on Twitter.