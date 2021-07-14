PPP founding member Saifullah Paracha passes away aged 89
PPP founding member Saifullah Paracha passes away aged 89
KARACHI – Stalwart of Pakistan People’s Party and former minister Saifullah Khan Paracha Wednesday passed away aged 89.

Reports in local media quoting PPP provincial media coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai said the founding member of the country’s third-largest party in the National Assembly was ill for some time and was admitted at a private hospital in the provincial capital.

The deceased was also a member of PPP’s central executive committee and a close aide of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Paracha was appointed the senator of Balochistan and served as a provincial minister twice.

The leader served as the president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and was on the Board of Pakistan Petroleum Limited as well.

