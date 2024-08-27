FBR clarifies reports about amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that there are no plans to introduce an amnesty scheme for regularizing smuggled vehicles.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the FBR dismissed rumors circulating on social media about a potential amnesty scheme, stating that these claims are entirely false. The FBR firmly denied the reports, emphasizing that "no such scheme is under consideration by the federal government at this time."
"The general public is therefore advised not to believe any such misinformation circulating on social media or other unverified sources," the statement concluded.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
