FBR clarifies reports about amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that there are no plans to introduce an amnesty scheme for regularizing smuggled vehicles.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the FBR dismissed rumors circulating on social media about a potential amnesty scheme, stating that these claims are entirely false. The FBR firmly denied the reports, emphasizing that "no such scheme is under consideration by the federal government at this time."

"The general public is therefore advised not to believe any such misinformation circulating on social media or other unverified sources," the statement concluded.