5 workers killed as warehouse roof collapses on Islamabad outskirts

At least five workers were killed, and three others injured on Tuesday after the roof of a warehouse collapsed on the outskirts of Islamabad. The incident prompted the district administration to seal the property and launch an inquiry.

A senior district official confirmed that a committee has been formed to investigate the collapse of the building's roof in the Humak area and to determine whether any precautionary measures could have prevented the tragedy.

"It was an under-construction building that has now been sealed, but tragically, five workers have lost their lives in this incident," Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon said.

The injured workers have been transported to a hospital for treatment. Three of the deceased have been identified as residents of Taunsa Sharif in Dera Ghazi Khan district, Punjab, and one from Malir in Karachi.

"The inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the incident, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the report," Memon added.

Rescue officials arrived at the scene shortly after the collapse and managed to save at least two workers by quickly pulling them out of the rubble.

Roof collapses are not uncommon in Pakistan, particularly during the monsoon season, though such incidents are typically reported from remote areas where people live in mud houses. An incident of this nature in Islamabad raises concerns about building safety standards in the capital city.