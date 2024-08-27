Which Punjab city has the highest number of Tehsils?

Which city in Punjab has the most number of Tehsils? It’s Lahore. The provincial capital has become the largest city of the province in terms of number of Tehsils.

According to details, the number of Tehsils has been further increased by five in Lahore and now it stands at 10. The Punjab chief minister had approved the creation of five new Tehsils in Lahore and now this increase has been notified by the Board of Revenue.

According to the notification, services of five assistant commissioners have been handed over to the Lahore commissioner for the five newly-created Tehsils.

Notification says that Nishtar, Wagah, Iqbal Town, Ravi and Cantonment are the five new Tehsils. Earlier, the Lahore City had five Tehsils – Raiwind, Model Town, Lahore Cantonment, Lahore City and Shalimar.

After the Board of Revenue notification, Lahore has become the city with the highest number of Tehsils in Punjab.