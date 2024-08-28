No Holiday for Karachi schools today despite heavy rain forecast

LAHORE – Authorities in Sindh imposed rain emergency in the provincial capital Karachi as the Met Office predicted heavy rains under this system, and it prompted rumours like school holiday.

As rumours rife about Wednesday's school holiday, it caused confusion among students and parents.

Sindh education department later issued a statement, saying there is no holiday in schools or colleges and that all educational institutions in Sindh, including Karachi, will remain open tomorrow as per normal routine.

School management is told to stay in touch with students' parents and urged parents not to believe in online buzz, and to rely on information coming from official sources.

The latest weather system also sparked concerns about potential urban flooding and other cities in Sindh due to downpour. The country's southeastern region saw rains as deep depression currently located in Indian Gujarat is influencing monsoon winds near coastal areas.

The rains will continue in Karachi until August 31, while authorities are on their toes to deal with any unwanted situation.