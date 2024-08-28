No Holiday for Karachi schools today despite heavy rain forecast

LAHORE – Authorities in Sindh imposed rain emergency in the provincial capital Karachi as the Met Office predicted heavy rains under this system, and it prompted rumours like school holiday.
As rumours rife about Wednesday's school holiday, it caused confusion among students and parents.
Sindh education department later issued a statement, saying there is no holiday in schools or colleges and that all educational institutions in Sindh, including Karachi, will remain open tomorrow as per normal routine.
School management is told to stay in touch with students' parents and urged parents not to believe in online buzz, and to rely on information coming from official sources.
The latest weather system also sparked concerns about potential urban flooding and other cities in Sindh due to downpour. The country's southeastern region saw rains as deep depression currently located in Indian Gujarat is influencing monsoon winds near coastal areas.
The rains will continue in Karachi until August 31, while authorities are on their toes to deal with any unwanted situation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.