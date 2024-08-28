Search

PakistanViral

No Holiday for Karachi schools today despite heavy rain forecast

Web Desk
08:23 AM | 28 Aug, 2024
No Holiday for Karachi schools today despite heavy rain forecast
Source: File Photo

LAHORE –  Authorities in Sindh imposed rain emergency in the provincial capital Karachi as the Met Office predicted heavy rains under this system, and it prompted rumours like school holiday. 

As rumours rife about Wednesday's school holiday, it caused confusion among students and parents.

Sindh education department later issued a statement, saying there is no holiday in schools or colleges and that all educational institutions in Sindh, including Karachi, will remain open tomorrow as per normal routine.

School management is told to stay in touch with students' parents and urged parents not to believe in online buzz, and to rely on information coming from official sources.

The latest weather system also sparked concerns about potential urban flooding and other cities in Sindh due to downpour. The country's southeastern region saw rains as deep depression currently located in Indian Gujarat is influencing monsoon winds near coastal areas.

The rains will continue in Karachi until August 31, while authorities are on their toes to deal with any unwanted situation.

Monsoon rain hits Karachi hard; more showers to lash city till August 31

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:23 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

No Holiday for Karachi schools today despite heavy rain forecast

11:39 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Which Punjab city has the highest number of Tehsils?

10:35 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

5 workers killed as warehouse roof collapses on Islamabad outskirts

10:05 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

FBR clarifies reports about amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

09:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Pakistan plans to raise $4 billion from Middle Eastern banks

08:55 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Another journalist killed in Sindh

Most viewed

09:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Balochistan Bleeding: Assistant Commissioner injured as multiple ...

02:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack

10:38 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi-bound bus crashes near Kahuta, leaving 29 dead, one Injured

07:40 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Robbers make off with PKR 30 million from cash van outside Islamabad ...

11:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi says Baloch separatists, TTP behind militant attacks in ...

01:24 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Lahore businessman stripped, filmed, and blackmailed after falling ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:23 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

No Holiday for Karachi schools today despite heavy rain forecast

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2  368.70 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: