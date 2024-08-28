Has Pakistan's Turbat Naval Base been attacked by terrorists?

QUETTA – Pakistan saw fresh wave of terror in KP and Balochistan in which over 70 people died and these coward attacks also fueled propaganda on social media.
Several posts shared online claiming terror attack on Turbat Naval Base - a key naval military station located in Turbat city of Makran, Balochistan.
As netizens shared the development, without confirming its authenticity, it turned out that no such incident occurred, and these claims are part of a deliberate disinformation campaign pushed by Indian media.
Several journalists pointed out that Indian media continue to spread propaganda against Pakistan, and doctored clips and misleading news reports are being circulated on social media.
RAW-backed social media handles are trying to create fear and confusion among people of KP and Balochistan. As the fresh wave of terror took dozens of lives, Pakistan’s security forces killed 25 militants and injured 11 others in intelligence-based operations in over the past week.
Army's media wing reported these operations shortly after violence in Balochistan in which several troops were also martyred.
