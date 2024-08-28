Hania Aamir mesmerises fans with stunning waterfall pictures

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is having quality time at Taman Beji Griya Waterfall which is nestled in heart of Bali, Indonesia.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star not only impresses fans with her flawless acting but she is an avid social media user who continues to give sneak peek of her vacations. Now, the diva captivates fans with new enchanting snaps.

The pictures show the 27-year-old posing under the stunning Griya Beji waterfall in Bali as she opted a maroon outfit. These clicks were instant hits and garnered over half a million reactions on Instagram. Social media users and Hania's fans were quick to gush over new snaps.

Hania is known for her roles in several commercial hit projects including Janaan, Titli, and Visaal. She also appeared in Na Maloom Afraad 2, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah. Nowadays, the actor is raking in praises for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.





