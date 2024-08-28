Hania Aamir mesmerises fans with stunning waterfall pictures

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is having quality time at Taman Beji Griya Waterfall which is nestled in heart of Bali, Indonesia.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star not only impresses fans with her flawless acting but she is an avid social media user who continues to give sneak peek of her vacations. Now, the diva captivates fans with new enchanting snaps.
The pictures show the 27-year-old posing under the stunning Griya Beji waterfall in Bali as she opted a maroon outfit. These clicks were instant hits and garnered over half a million reactions on Instagram. Social media users and Hania's fans were quick to gush over new snaps.
Hania is known for her roles in several commercial hit projects including Janaan, Titli, and Visaal. She also appeared in Na Maloom Afraad 2, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah. Nowadays, the actor is raking in praises for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
