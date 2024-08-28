Search

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir mesmerises fans with stunning waterfall pictures

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 28 Aug, 2024
Hania Aamir mesmerises fans with stunning waterfall pictures
Source: haniaheheofficial/Instagram

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is having quality time at Taman Beji Griya Waterfall which is nestled in heart of Bali, Indonesia.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star not only impresses fans with her flawless acting but she is an avid social media user who continues to give sneak peek of her vacations. Now, the diva captivates fans with new enchanting snaps. 

The pictures show the 27-year-old posing under the stunning Griya Beji waterfall in Bali as she opted a maroon outfit. These clicks were instant hits and garnered over half a million reactions on Instagram. Social media users and Hania's fans were quick to gush over new snaps.

Hania is known for her roles in several commercial hit projects including Janaan, Titli, and Visaal. She also appeared in Na Maloom Afraad 2, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah. Nowadays, the actor is raking in praises for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's bold photoshoot goes viral

 
  
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

10:02 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Hania Aamir mesmerises fans with stunning waterfall pictures

04:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Imran Abbas meets Iraqi PM in Karbala

01:32 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Shahid Afridi welcomes grandson in style

11:16 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Sydney Sweeney sizzles in bold black swimsuit in new viral video

11:59 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Mahira Khan shares a tight-hug photo as she wishes her husband on his ...

12:14 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Shaheen Afridi shares first picture with newborn and wife in a ...

Lifestyle

06:04 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rabi Pirzada reveals receiving daily marriage proposals

Advertisement

Latest

11:04 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Woman kills boyfriend who shared her private videos online

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2  368.70 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: