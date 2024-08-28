Search

Markets show mix reaction to nationwide shutter down strike against new taxes

09:32 AM | 28 Aug, 2024
Markets show mix reaction to nationwide shutter down strike against new taxes
LAHORE – Markets in major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi have shown mixed reaction to shutter-down strike given by the trader's bodies to protest the imposition of new taxes. 

Leading markets are closed but several businesses are fully operational as per normal routine. 

The incumbent government’s tax reforms prompted outrage from business owners and they are taking to streets, with some political parties like Jamat-e-Islami and other associations offering support.

The development comes after a meeting of trader representatives with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to express their dissatisfaction with the Tajir Dost Scheme. 

The aggressive taxation presents a major challenge for ruling PML-N and its coalition partner, as PPP, given that the protesting traders are politically connected to these parties. Meanwhile, opposition parties like JUI-F, Jamaat-i-Islami, and Awami National Party declared their backing for traders.

The country's top tax collection authority is open to addressing legitimate issues discussed in meeting and is willing to amend the SRO to accommodate concerns. 

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also supporting strike by shutting down businesses, to force the government to withdraw Tajir Dost Scheme and inflated bills.

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2  368.70 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisement

