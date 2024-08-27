Search

Jay Shah elected Independent Chair of ICC, to assume charge on Dec 1

08:00 PM | 27 Aug, 2024
Jay Shah
Jay Shah, the current honorary secretary of the BCCI, has been unanimously elected as the Independent Chair of the ICC and will officially assume the role on December 1, 2024.

On August 20, it was announced that Greg Barclay, the current ICC Chair, would not seek a third term and would step down at the end of his tenure in November.

Shah, who was the only nominee for the chairmanship, expressed his dedication to expanding cricket's global reach and popularity, particularly with its inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics. "I am deeply honored to be nominated as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah said.

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We are at a pivotal moment where balancing the coexistence of multiple formats, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies, and introducing our marquee events to new global markets are crucial. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before."

"While we will build on the valuable lessons we've learned, we must also embrace new ideas and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 marks a significant milestone for the growth of cricket, and I am confident it will propel the sport forward in unprecedented ways."

08:55 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Another journalist killed in Sindh

