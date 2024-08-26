Search

Pakistan

21 terrorists killed, 14 soldiers martyred as various attacks foiled in Balochistan: ISPR

05:37 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
21 terrorists killed, 14 soldiers martyred as various attacks foiled in Balochistan: ISPR
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Twenty-one terrorists were killed and 14 security officials martyred in clearance operations launched after the militants attempted to conduct numerous heinous activities in Balochistan.

ISPR, in a statement, said terrorists conducted activities on night 25/ 26 August 2024 on behest of inimical and hostile forces.

These cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musakhel, Kalat and Labela Districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced martyrdom, it added. 

In Musakhel, terrorists stopped a bus in general area Rara Sham and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and killed 21 in ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace.

“However, during the conduct of operations, fourteen brave sons of soil including ten Security Forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

Sanitization operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistan

05:37 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

21 terrorists killed, 14 soldiers martyred as various attacks foiled ...

Pakistan

05:37 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

21 terrorists killed, 14 soldiers martyred as various attacks foiled in Balochistan: ISPR

