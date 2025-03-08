Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Social media star Kashaf Ali’s 8-year transformation leaves fans in shock

Social Media Star Kashaf Alis 8 Year Transformation Leaves Fans In Shock

Pakistani TikToker Kashaf Ali has got netizens’ attention with her transformation over the past eight years. Known for her viral videos and captivating storytelling, Kashaf has built a massive following across multiple social media platforms.

While her popularity continues to soar, only a few know about her personal life, including details about her family. Currently based in the United Kingdom, Kashaf is focusing on her studies while maintaining her online presence.

A recent appearance by Kashaf on the popular Ramadan transmission show “Shan-e-Ramzan” has left fans in disbeleif. In a poetry segment, Kashaf surprised viewers with her modest attire, a striking contrast to her usual trendy and bold fashion choices. The unexpected change in her appearance sparked a wave of reactions online, with many expressing admiration for her more covered look.

Here’s how fans reacted

Social Media Star Kashaf Alis 8 Year Transformation Leaves Fans In Shock Social Media Star Kashaf Alis 8 Year Transformation Leaves Fans In Shock Social Media Star Kashaf Alis 8 Year Transformation Leaves Fans In Shock

Kashaf, who is known for her insightful and motivational speeches, has garnered a loyal following, especially among students of psychology. Her followers often share personal struggles, and Kashaf’s empathetic responses have provided comfort and guidance, earning her a reputation for being a compassionate influencer.

Recently, Kashaf was spotted with Pakistani cricketer Saim Ayub, who has been embroiled in controversy after videos of him with a London-based digital influencer went viral. Despite the backlash surrounding Ayub, Kashaf’s influence continues to grow as she remains a prominent figure in both the digital and mainstream media.

Saim Ayub’s viral videos with model Kashaf Ali in London raise eyebrows

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 8 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search