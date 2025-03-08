186 people missing as four refugee boats capsize near Africa, Yemen coasts

At least 186 people are missing after four refugee boats capsized near the coast of Yemen and the African coastal strip.

Reports said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated that the four boats carrying refugees sank near the coastal areas of the African country of Djibouti and Yemen.

The rescue teams were able to save two individuals, while 186 people drowned in the sea.

In 2024, 558 people lost their lives while attempting to cross the Horn of Africa.

Last month, a vessel carrying around 65 passengers, including Pakistanis, capsized off the coast of Libya.

In a statement, the Foreign Office had revealed that the Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli reported the incident, stating that the vessel, carrying approximately 65 passengers, sank near the port of Marsa Dela, located northwest of Zawiya city in Libya.

In January this year, a boat carrying 80 passengers capsized near Morocco. The ship was carrying 86 migrants, with Moroccan authorities reporting that 66 of the passengers were Pakistani nationals. Following the incident, 36 people were rescued by Moroccan authorities.

In the wake of the deaths of Pakistanis in boat tragedies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities to take stern action against human traffickers and officials involved in facilitating illegal migration.