Education minister responds to 'confusion' over board exams

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood asserted on Monday that there is no confusion that all board exams are cancelled.

He in a couple of tweet said eighty percent students have no issues. There are some categories like repeaters or improvers and private students and some others whose issues will be addressed by Friday.

All Board exams are cancelled. No confusion on that. 80% students have no issues. There are some categories like repeaters or improvers and private students and some others whose issues need to be addressed and will be by Friday https://t.co/Mnwy1Nrgx7 — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 11, 2020

Ministry of Education has been in consultation with 29 boards across country regarding issues of some students arising out of promotion policy.

He said boards have requested few more days to finalize recommendations. A comprehensive announcement on all issues will be made by Friday.