Three killed, over 70 injured in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

BEIRUT – Israel carried out a deadly airstrike in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, killing three people and injured over 70 on Tuesday.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, claiming that a senior commander of Hezbollah, who it blamed for an attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, was killed in it.
The IDF, in a statement, said: “Israeli Air Force fighter jets eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s most senior military commander” Fu’ad Shukr.
Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities have not yet confirmed the death of the Hezbollah commander in the attack.
A strong explosion was heard in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday night, and video footage on social media showed a damaged residential building.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry said two children and a woman were killed in the Israeli strik. The injured people have been shifted to nearby hospitals, according to earlier reporting from Lebanese state news agency NNA.
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also confirmed the attack in a social media post, stating that “Hezbollah crossed the red line”.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
