Three killed, over 70 injured in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

BEIRUT – Israel carried out a deadly airstrike in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, killing three people and injured over 70 on Tuesday.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, claiming that a senior commander of Hezbollah, who it blamed for an attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, was killed in it.

The IDF, in a statement, said: “Israeli Air Force fighter jets eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s most senior military commander” Fu’ad Shukr.

Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities have not yet confirmed the death of the Hezbollah commander in the attack.

A strong explosion was heard in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday night, and video footage on social media showed a damaged residential building.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry said two children and a woman were killed in the Israeli strik. The injured people have been shifted to nearby hospitals, according to earlier reporting from Lebanese state news agency NNA.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also confirmed the attack in a social media post, stating that “Hezbollah crossed the red line”.